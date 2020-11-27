Suriname-based Guyanese woman remanded for cocaine in makeup

A 42-year-old Suriname-based Guyanese who was busted with four pounds of cocaine concealed in her suitcase at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), was on Thursday remanded to prison following an appearance before Magistrate Sunil Scarce.

Tommy Ann Bunbury, a food vendor, pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on November 24, 2020, she had 1.948 kilograms of cocaine in her possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The woman is due to make her next court appearance on December 23, 2020 at the Golden Grove/Diamond Magistrates’ Courts.

Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) in a statement on the drug bust said that the cocaine was neatly concealed in cavities in a book, make-up, personal items and office stationaries. Bunbury resides at Condor Straat #1 Paramaribo, Suriname and Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The mother of seven has been residing in Suriname for the past six years and periodically returns to Guyana to fulfil immigration obligations.

On the day in question, CANU officers carried out a search on Bunbury, who was an outgoing passenger on an Eastern Airlines flight to JFK International Airport, New York.

During the search on her two suitcases and a carry-on, the cocaine was found concealed in a number items. Upon the discovery of the illegal substance, the woman was cautioned, told of the offence and arrested.

She and her belongings were subsequently transported to CANU’s Headquarters where the substance was extracted, weighed and amounted to 1.948 kilograms.

CANU said that it will continue to monitor the various ports of entry with the aim of cracking down on narcotics trafficking.