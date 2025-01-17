Suresh Singh sworn-in as new Govt MP; replaces Dharamkumar Seeraj

Suresh Singh, who serves as Director of Youth under the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, is now a Member of Parliament, replacing People’s Progressive Party (PPP) back-bencher Dharamkumar Seeraj.

Seeraj resigned from the National Assembly to take up the post of High Commissioner of Guyana to India.

Singh on Friday took the Oath of office to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the 12th Parliament.

He was selected from the list of candidates for the PPP in accordance with the Representation of the People’s Act, and submitted to the National Assembly on January 17, 2025, by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to be a member of the National Assembly.

Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir thanked Seeraj for his service in the Parliament.

Seeraj, a long-standing member of the ruling People’s Progressive Party, has been a Member of Parliament since 2006. Professionally, his career was primarily in the agriculture sector with him holding key positions within the rice industry including President of the Rice Producers Association (RPA).

