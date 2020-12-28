Supreme Distributors donates hampers to Region Ten

Supreme Distributors, a local distribution company, today donated dozens of relief hampers to the Regional Administration of Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) to aid in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Proprietor, Mohamed Faizoul, in a social media post, said he was elated to make the contributions of 60 multipurpose hampers.

The hampers include 60 gallons of anti-bacteria liquid soap worth $720,000.

The items were received by Regional Executive Officer Mr Dwright John, Assistant REO Ms Leola Narine, and Regional Health Officer Gregory Harris.

“We are hopeful that this contribution will aid in amplifying the sanitising efforts throughout the region and we look forward to sustaining amicable relations with the people of region 10 as we enter the new year,” the company said in a brief statement.