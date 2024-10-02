Supreme Court to fully implement E-Litigation Portal on Oct 4

The Supreme Court of Judicature of Guyana is in the process of completing the implementation of an e-litigation web portal for the Court of Appeal and High Court.

On January 30, 2024, the e-litigation portal for the Court of Appeal was launched. However, on October 4, the High Court will follow suit.

The e-litigation system provides for the electronic filing and management of cases in and through the various registries of the Court of Appeal and High Court, including the Family Court and Land Court.

This new system replaces the paper-based filing system for all new matters filed on or after 15:00h on October 4, 2024.

The software for the e-litigation system has been developed by Crimson Logic Inc. a well-established company headquartered in Singapore since 1988.

Crimson Logic Inc. has partnered with judiciaries around the world, implementing various e-litigation systems, and has gathered vast knowledge in the legal domain. Their judicial flagship project has been the development of the world’s first paperless judicial platform for the Supreme Court of Singapore; with subsequent implementations in Mauritius, Namibia, Qatar and the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, to name a few.

The e-litigation system is a web-based/online application that will provide court customers and stakeholders with access to the portal anytime, anywhere and on any device including smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktops. The e-litigation portal will include the following features: a dedicated portal for judicial officers, access for attorneys-at-law and litigants, electronic filing, electronic notifications, electronic case management, workflow management, creation of trial bundles and the generation of reports and analytics.

This new system demonstrates the Judiciary’s mandate to ‘uphold the rule of law and provide access to the timely delivery of justice in a fair, transparent, and efficient manner’, furthering its commitment to transforming the judicial landscape of Guyana and improving access to justice for all.

--- ---