Superintendent Todd receives $200,000 bail on causing death, DUI charges

Fifty three-year-old, Deputy Superintendent of Police Patrick Todd on Tuesday morning received bail when he appeared at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court charged with causing the death of 64-year-old Conrad Alleyne at the Boersirie Bridge on the East Bank of Essequibo (EBE).

Todd stood before Magistrate Roshcelle Liverpool and denied the allegation among others read to him.

Represented by Attorneys-at-Law Dexter Todd and Gordon Gilhuys, Todd denied that on September 12, 2018, he drove motorcar PTT 992 dangerously thereby causing the death of Alleyne.

He also denied being 0.70 micrograms over the legal limit of alcohol consumption on the day in question.

Todd was granted bail in the sum of $200,000 after his attorneys told the Court that he is a father of four with another child on the way.

Additionally, it was contested by Attorneys for the accused that the accident was an unfortunate incident.

The matter was adjourned until November 12, 2018.

Alleyne lost his life when he was struck down while attempting to cross the above mentioned bridge.

He was picked up and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was treated and subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he succumbed enroute.

After his arrest, Todd told Police that he was unaware that he had struck Alleyne as he only felt an impact and it was only upon inspections that he saw the man laying on the bridge.