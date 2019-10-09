Superintendent blunders while testifying in Maryann Daby’s case

The testimony of Police Superintendent Errol Watts slowly fell apart on Tuesday when he took to the stands for cross-examination by Attorney-at-Law Mark Waldron in relation to statements he had submitted in the Maryann Daby case.

When the matter was called before Magistrate Leron Daly, the Superintendent gave his testimony and upon completion, he was cross-examined by Daby’s Lawyer.

The Superintendent, under cross-examination, agreed that some of the evidence he gave during his testimony was not detailed in his written statement.

The lawyer then informed the witness that on two occasions, he recorded the wrong serial number for the firearm and while giving evidence into the matter, he gave a different serial number.

Watts, after listening to the statement the lawyer read, responded by saying that the reason for his inaccuracies is because he is not a robot and that he has a lot of work to do— including protecting the lives of the citizens.

Upon completion of the Superintendent’s testimony, the Magistrate adjourned the matter for October 24, 2019, where more witnesses are expected to take the stand.

Twenty-five-year old Daby of Lot 127 D’Aguiar Park, Houston, Georgetown, was charged for discharging a loaded firearm on May 13, 2018 with the intent to commit murder.

She was also charged for having .32 pistol and six live rounds of ammunition in her possession when she was not the holder of a firearm licence. She denied the latter two charges after they were read to her.

According to reports, on the day in question, Daby and her friends were at the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club when Constable Kissoon, who was off-duty, heard what appeared to be gunshots going off.

After investigating the source of the gunfire, he allegedly saw Daby firing rounds into the air and as such, he confronted her.

It was during the confrontation Daby allegedly became annoyed and pointed a firearm to his head and pulled the trigger; however, there were no more rounds in the gun.

