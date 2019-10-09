Recent Articles
Cop nabbed with over 50lbs ganja in car under “close arrest”
The Police Corporal who was busted on Monday afternoon with over 50 pounds of marijuana in the car he was driving in South Ruimveldt,...
Guyanese accused of being involved in multimillion-dollar medical fraud nabbed at JFK
One week after the US authorities had issued a wanted bulletin for Shamiza Ali, also called Shamiza Bacchus, a Guyanese who has been indicted...
Singapore overtakes US as world’s most competitive economy
(CNN Business) Singapore has knocked the United States out of the top spot in the World Economic Forum's annual competitiveness report. The index, published on...
GECOM scrambling to fill key vacancies five months before elections
Almost one year after the passage of the No-Confidence Motion (NCM) against the coalition government, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is only now scrambling...
GPHC to offer free eye tests tomorrow
The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) will be offering a number of services to the public, free of cost, in observance of World Sight...
$8M upgrade for Albouystown Market
A newly-constructed Revenue Office and renovated City Constabulary outpost are among the upgrades to the Albouystown Market that will cost more than $8 million. On...
Superintendent blunders while testifying in Maryann Daby’s case
The testimony of Police Superintendent Errol Watts slowly fell apart on Tuesday when he took to the stands for cross-examination by Attorney-at-Law Mark Waldron...
Substandard, falsified medicines continue to flood Guyanese market
Substandard drugs and other medicines not registered by authorities in Guyana continue to be sold to the populace, according to Government Analyst-Food and Drug...
Caribbean players dominating Hero CPL charts
By Brandon Corlette The 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has had a ground-breaking season for the Caribbean players who have stepped up to the...
1 dead, 2 critical after allegedly consuming poison
One person has been confirmed dead and two others critical after they reportedly consumed a poisonous substance on Tuesday. While details are sketchy, it has...