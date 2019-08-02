Superbet makes donation to children who lost mother

Superbet continues to extend its social obligation as it donates groceries and other items to the struggling children of Sunita Vandyke of Golden Fleece, Essequibo Coast – who died days after one of her eyes being removed. The six children are now left in the care of relatives who only recently pleaded for assistance to sustain them.

After the story was published in Guyana Times and INews, several companies, including Superbet, have come forward to assist. On Tuesday, Nickoli Primo, Kishore Badruddin and Sanjay Mangal of Superbet handed over the items to the aunt, Cindy Vandyke, at her Lot 6, Reliance, Essequibo Coast home.

The aunt was very thankful to Superbet for the timely donation. She explained that the three girl children, including the five-month-old baby, are presently staying with their grandmother in Parika, while she takes care of the three boys.

She related that two of the three boys will be attending school in the new academic year and as such, would be seeking the assistance of the public for uniforms and other school materials. Primo stated that his company was happy to assist the family, while noting the items that were donated to the family cost over $80,000. This he added, included groceries, diapers, baby supplies and other items.

He encouraged other businesses to come forward and donate to the family in need.