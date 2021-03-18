Sugar workers to receive Weekly Production Incentives

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has announced that thousands of sugar workers attached its three operating estates are to receive payments for their hard-earned Weekly Production Incentives (WPI) and other incentives for first crop in 2021.

The payments are to be made by March 20, 2021.

At the Blairmont and Uitvlugt Estates, some 3,600 qualified employees are expected to receive an additional two days’ pay as weekly production incentives, having surpassed their weekly production targets on March 5 and 12, 2021.

Similarly at the Albion Estate, 3,300 qualified employees will receive one day’s pay for surpassing their weekly target on March 5, 2021. Albion’s recent achievement has brought an end to its WPI drought experienced since 2019.

WPI is one of the several initiatives in place to boost employees’ productivity. This incentive was implemented on May 13, 1989 replacing the monthly bonus initiative which was paid for achieving the estates’ set weekly production targets.

The payment of a WPI is based on the individual Estate’s achievement of one hundred percent (100%) or more of its weekly target. Once the targets are achieved, qualified employees on the estate will receive one (1) day’s pay. If the Estate’s achievement is one hundred and thirty percent (130%) or more of its target, then qualified employees on the estate will receive two (2) days’ pay.

GuySuCo said qualified employees will be receiving their WPI along with other incentives as the Corporation forges ahead with production to achieve the 1st crop target of 42,608 MT sugar.

In order for the Corporation to achieve its sugar production target of 42,608 MT within the cropping period of twelve-week, Albion Estate has to produce 21,573 MT, Blairmont – 12,404 MT of sugar and Uitvlugt – 8,631 MT of sugar.

As at week ending March 12, 2021, (three weeks of production) some 10,135 MT of sugar was produced. [Extracted and Modified from DPI]