Sugar worker killed by Africanised bees

A Berbice sugar worker was on Thursday killed by a swarm of Africanised bees as he was clearing bushes.

Dead is Rameshwar Poonoo, 31, of Grassfield, Ankerville, Port Mourant, Berbice.

Two of his colleagues, Mohan Persaud and Radesh Ishmail, were also injured during the bee attack.

Poonoo, a father of two, arrived at work at about 07:00h at the Albion Sugar Estate. He along with Persaud and Ishmail were instructed to build two “footbridges” and to cut a tract on the Resource Middlewalk Dam.

However, during the process, the men were attacked by a swarm of bees.

Persaud and Ishmail, who were stung several times, were able to run to the sideline and escaped the attack.

However, Poonoo was unable to escape and remained in the canal.

One of the injured men sought help and persons rushed to their aid. However, the men encountered difficulties reaching Poonoo. Inews was told that the men had to use improvised shields to protect themselves from the bees as they assisted their colleagues.

After much struggle, the men were able to pull Poonoo from the water. He was rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Poonoo leaves to mourn his wife, two children and his parents.