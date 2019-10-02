Student stabbed by classmate at New Amsterdam Technical Institute

A student attached to the New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) was on Monday afternoon stabbed by his classmate during an argument over a bicycle.

The student has been identified as 17-year-old Nikeem Noble of Winkle Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Noble would often ride to school. Reports are that one two previous occasion, he found that, after leaving his bicycle on the school’s premises, the air in the tyres were released.

This happened again on Monday.

He subsequently confronted a classmate who he suspected was responsible for committing the acts.

It was during the altercation that the suspect pulled out a sharp object from the waist of his pants and stabbed Noble once to his left side chest.

A teacher at the school intervened and Noble was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.