Home The Piper EYEWITNESS Stuck in a time warp… on “power sharing”
Recent Articles
Alignment works on new West Dem four-lane highway advancing – Minister Edghill
A team of technical experts has started mapping out the area identified for the construction of a new 12-mile, four-lane highway to connect West...
Guyana aiming to be filaria-free in 2021 – Dr Anthony
The Ministry of Health will introduce its final mass drug administration (MDA) programme in February to eliminate the infectious tropical disease lymphatic filariasis/filaria. Once...
Stuck in a time warp… on “power sharing”
EYEWITNESS INEWS -
There are all sorts of initiatives being floated to “fix” our longsuffering country. There’s a “new Civil Society” group formed to “foster discussions on...
President says Kaikan will not be left out of Guyana’s development agenda
President Dr Irfaan Ali on Friday assured the residents of the border community of Kaikan in Region Seven (Cuyuni Mazaruni) that they will be included...
JetBlue officially launches nonstop flights from New York to Guyana
U.S. airline, JetBlue Airways, has officially commenced nonstop services between the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York and the Cheddi Jagan International Airport...
CDB injects US$112M into Linden-Mabura road project
The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has approved funding for the road project spanning 121 kilometres from Linden to Mabura Hill – the first phase...
New Amsterdam Mayor, Deputy re-elected for another term
New Amsterdam Mayor, Winifred Haywood and his Deputy, Wainwright McIntosh were on Friday re-elected to serve another term in office following an election at...
Eyewitness: What’s rights got to do with…
EYEWITNESS INEWS -
…PNC? Your Eyewitness is pecking away at this rumination on “International Day for Human Rights” and wondering how these UN “days” benefit us, poor slobs...
28 new Covid-19 cases recorded
The Health Ministry is witnessing a positive trend in its efforts to curb COVID-19, after only 28 cases were detected on Friday along with...
Kitty resident to be charged for killing man at Garnett Street
The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) on Friday instructed the police to charge 28-year-old Kacey Heyliger of Shell Road Kitty, Georgetown for the murder...