Struggling Windies not among Sir Viv’s WC favourites

(CMC) — Legendary former West Indies captain, Sir Vivian Richards, has held out little hope of the Caribbean side winning next year’s ICC World Cup in England.

He identified the hosts along with five-time winners and reigning champions, Australia, as among his favourites but overlooked the struggling Windies.

“England has played well [in the past] but always they have fallen short at the last moment. It is a good team always,” Richards told reporters.

“Pakistan and India are two teams that can defeat anyone. Australia is another great team. So, I think there are four, five teams that have the potential to win 2019 World Cup.”

West Indies are ranked ninth in the ICC one-day rankings, a position that forced them to play a qualifying tournament last March in order to reach the May 30 to July 14 tournament.

However, they are to improve on their ODI form, winning just three of 11 games this year in bilateral series. More glaringly, West Indies have not won an ODI series in four years.

Richards, a member of the World Cup-winning sides of 1975 and 1979, said he was hopeful the Windies would improve their fortunes.

“In the limited overs game, it all depends on how you play on that particular day. If it is a bad day, even a bad team can defeat you,” Viv pointed out. “I hope to see the team where it belongs.”

Richards starred in the 1975 final with three run outs just months following his international debut, and also headlined the 1979 final with a memorable unbeaten 138.