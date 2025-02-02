Struggling single mother gets new home

After more than 13 years of living in a dilapidated zinc shack at Ordnance Fortlands, East Canje, Region Six, a 35-year-old mother of three got her longing for a house fulfilled as she was gifted a newly built home. Last month, INews reported that Yamanie Bepot struggled daily to make ends meet and often faced days with no food to put on the table for her and her three children. Today, the single mother was given a new home, which is expected to transform her living conditions and offer her and her kids a brighter future.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha officially handed over the keys to the newly constructed house to Bepot earlier today. In a post on the Agriculture Ministry’s Facebook page, it was noted this heartwarming gesture highlights the government’s commitment to improving the lives of citizens. “Yamanie’s new house is a shining example of how strategic partnerships between the government and the private sector can transform lives and communities for the better,” the social media post detailed. This move by government comes less than a mother after this publication had highlighted the woman’s plight.

Previously, Bepot had related that after renting for years, her husband’s uncle had given them the land and the couple built a small shack where they lived with their children. After some time, the couple worked hard and bought materials to start building a house but the husband got sick and died, leaving the woman to take care of their three children on her own.

Over the years, however, the state of the old zinc shack worsened with a leaking roof and water seeping inside during heavy rainfall. This compounded by skyrocketing prices for groceries had taken a toll on the struggling woman, who’s sole income was from working at a Chinese restaurant for the past year.

While the money she earns is just not enough, Bepot said she still tries to ensure that her children are happy.

“The only thing that me need is a house. I need a nice house and that will make me happy because is years ah living inside this,” the single mother had told this publication in December.

