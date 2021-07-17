Strip club patrons charged for breaching COVID-19 curfew

Twenty-nine persons who were arrested at a well-known city strip club last week Saturday for breaching the nationwide COVID-19 curfew have been summoned to appear in court.

Those charged are Nicola Green, Hebron Edwards, Ramnarace Suenarine, Destiny Edwards, Donnel Hopkinson, Mark Greene, Shamar Hescott, Chidera Muoneke, Selena Jacobs, Whitney Wright, Mikhail Adams, Shannella Small, Lawrence Browne, Sonika Brummell, Folona Perry, Sarah Mc Pherson, Henderson Jordan, Eric Sam, Nikisha D’Angoy, Jon-Bon-Jovi Albadar, Jermain Tobin, Dwayne Hopkinson, Andy Williams, Melinda Singh, Denzil Charles, Keenan Charles, Ryan Griffith, Travis Lewis, and Kimesia Walcott.

It is alleged that on July 10, 2021, at Baroombar, North Road, Georgetown, they breached the COVID-19 regulations. This publication understands that the alleged curfew violators were summoned to attend the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Thursday. But none of them turned up.

As a result, Senior Magistrate Leron Daly issued summons for each of them.

They have now been ordered to attend court on August 26, to answer to the charge. Failure to do so will result in warrants being issued for their arrest. Ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF), on the day in question, were on patrol duties around the capital city enforcing the curfew.

It was reported that when the ranks arrived at the nightclub, they observed their colleagues from the Guyana Fire Service cutting a steel door to gain entry into the nightclub. The law enforcement officers then escorted all the club-goers out of the venue and into a GDF bus. They were taken to the Police station.

The Guyana Police Force is urging all citizens to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations and to report all breaches to the COVID-19 Task Force hotlines on 626-6674, 624-3067, 624-2819, and toll-free (GTT) 0180.