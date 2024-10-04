Stricter measures needed for LIAT as it seeks re-entry into Guyanese market – VP

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has emphasised the need for stricter consumer protection measures to be in place as LIAT 2020 seeks to re-enter the Guyanese market.

His comments come amid ongoing public concern over the airline’s predecessor, LIAT (1974 Ltd), which was liquidated in June 2020, leaving many Guyanese passengers being owed substantial sums.

As he responded to questions at his weekly press conference on Thursday, Jagdeo stressed that there needs to be increased consumer protection going forward. Acknowledging the validity of consumer concerns expressed, he noted there is need for discussions to be had with Tourism, Industry, and Commerce Minister Oneidge Walrond to explore better protections for the Guyanese public against potential airline failures.

“Clearly, we need to do more in this regard…we clearly have to step up on consumer protection,” he expressed. “We need to start looking a bit more at how we protect people who are flying and what the obligations of these airlines are. I intend to have a discussion with Minister (of Tourism, Industry and Commerce) Oneidge (Walrond) about the protection of the Guyanese public,” Jagdeo said.

The VP pointed out that many countries, particularly in Europe, have implemented legislation to hold airlines accountable for their performance and to ensure customer rights are respected.

“We’ve had some atrocious cases,” he added as he indicated the need for enhanced oversight of airline operations.

LIAT 2020 was created in 2020 as the successor of LIAT (1974 Ltd) after that company was liquidated and placed under court-appointed administration.

Four years on, the fate of many former employees and creditors remains unresolved, and the situation offers little clarity on when these debts would be settled, if ever.

The Consumer and Competition Affairs Commission (CCAC) currently has 112 reports from Guyanese consumers who are owed money by LIAT (1974 Ltd). The last update from court-appointed administrator Cleveland Seaforth indicated that LIAT remains under court administration and is unable to issue any refunds.

Public sentiment toward the rebranding of LIAT as LIAT 2020 is mixed, with many consumers recalling their negative experiences with the former airline.

“I feel very dissatisfied with the service that was given to me. The only way I would consider travelling again with the airline is if my money is refunded back to me,” commented Kim Jordan, a consumer still awaiting reimbursement.

Another dissatisfied passenger, Lona Bowen, expressed her frustration by stating, “LIAT don’t care how they deal with customers. Even when there are delays on flights, they never apologise for anything.”

As the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) reviews the application of LIAT 2020 to resume flights, it had published a public notice seeking representation or objection from the public in this regard. That process came to an end on September 25. According to reports, many objections to LIAT 2020 relate to issues consumers have had with LIAT (1974 Ltd), as citizens have expressed concerns over potential financial mismanagement.

