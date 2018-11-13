Strathspey accident victim succumbs

The pedestrian who was struck and hospitalised following an accident which occurred on the Strathspey Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD), about two weeks ago, has succumbed to his injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Monday.

The man who was only recently identified as Rishi Bhagwandin, 28, of Lot 286 Enmore Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD), reportedly succumbed at about 17:30h without regaining consciousness.

Bhagwandin was struck at around 19:45h on October 30 by motorcar; PVV 9941, which was at the time being driven by a 33-year-old Friendship, ECD resident.

Inews had previously reported that the car was proceeding west along the Railway Embankment when the unidentified man allegedly ran from north to south into the vehicle’s path.

He was struck and fell onto the road’s surface suffering neck and severe head injuries.

Public spirited individuals rushed him to GPHC where he was admitted in the hospital’s emergency unit.

The driver of the vehicle who was taken into Police custody has since been released on bail.