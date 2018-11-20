Steve Smith, David Warner & Cameron Bancroft bans not reduced

The bans on Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will not be reduced, says Cricket Australia (CA).

Smith and Warner were suspended for 12 months and Bancroft for nine for ball-tampering in South Africa in March.

The Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) wanted the punishment lifted after an independent review into CA found it to be partly to blame. CA interim chair Earl Eddings said that “it is not appropriate to make any changes to the sanctions”.

The ACA said the decision was “disappointing” but, while “the ACA respectfully disagrees with CA’s decision, it is accepted”.

A statement from the body added: “The ACA has done all it could in support of our submission, and now considers the matter closed.” David Warner walks off field after ‘sledging’ in club game

Smith, captain at the time, and Warner, his vice-captain, are eight months into one-year bans, while Bancroft, who carried out the cheating in South Africa, will be eligible to return in December.

“These contrite men have suffered enough. Let them play,” said Greg Dyer, head of the players’ union, in October. But Eddings added: “The original decision of the board to sanction the players was determined after rigorous discussion and consideration.

“CA maintains that both the length and nature of the sanctions remain an appropriate response in light of the considerable impact on the reputation of Australian cricket, here and abroad.

“Steve, David and Cameron are working hard to demonstrate their commitment to cricket and have our continued support to ensure their pathway to return is as smooth as possible.

“We believe the ongoing conversation about reducing the sanctions puts undue pressure on the three players – all of whom accepted the sanctions earlier this year – and the Australian men’s cricket team.

“As such, the Cricket Australia board doesn’t intend to consider further calls for amendments to the sanctions.”

Australia have struggled since the trio were banned. They lost a one-day series in England 5-0, a two-match Test series against Pakistan 1-0 and were beaten 3-0 by the same opponents in a T20 contest.

They have also lost a one-day series against South Africa 2-1 and host India across all formats of the game this winter on home soil, starting with a Twenty20 match in Brisbane on Wednesday. (BBC)