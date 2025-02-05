Stench of Haags Bosch landfill being addressed – Parag

Following questions raised in the National Assembly, Local Government and Regional Development Minister, Sonia Parag, has assured that a range of measures will be used that will help address the infamous stench and potential environmental impact at the Haags Bosch landfill.

For some time, complaints have been made about the Haags Bosch landfill at Eccles, East Bank of Demerara (EBD). During the examination of the budget estimates on Tuesday, the Minister was questioned about what actions government is taking to mitigate the stench.

Asked whether the ministry is budgeting for staff to be posted at Haags Bosch to keep watch in case waste is dumped, Parag informed the house that four of the Ministry’s staff are already posted at the site.

“And we have a senior environmental officer and a junior environmental officer, who are well qualified to work in this particular area,” Parag also said, going on to detail the various plans being implemented.

Parag meanwhile assured that with the government’s plans to develop landfills around the country, all these landfills will be double liner sites that meet robust sanitary standards. Meanwhile, Opposition Member of Parliament Ganesh Mahipaul raised the question of waste being dumped by the oil companies.

“The Honourable Member has, I’m not sure if he’s spent some time at the actual land fill site. Seems so. But we are catering in our budget for the environmental monitoring of the landfill site’s water, air and quality testing. And a very small amount of treated waste goes to the landfill… from Exxon, let me be clear.”

“A very small amount. So irrespective of your view, that Exxon is dumping a lot of its waste there, that is not so. So, we don’t want that to be misled or misinformation going out into the public that that is so,” Parag said.

According to Parag, one of the strategies that they are following to mitigate the stench at Haags Bosch is to ensure that there are other available landfills. She explained that decentralizing landfills around Region Four will ease the strain on the Haags Bosch dumpsite. In response to criticisms from the opposition about the Lusignan Landfill, Parag denied the landfill was not being utilized effectively.

“I don’t know that the Lusignan Landfill site is underperforming. I mean, very often the Ministry is in contact with the contractors to ensure that even if you do hear of something, that they rectify it immediately. And I know they have been doing that. And I know they have been in operation,” Parag explained.

“When I say we’re going to create a new landfill site, it’s not adjoining the current landfill site. It’s going to be a whole new area down at the back of Lusignan, an extended portion. So that is going to be hundreds of acres of land that will be able to take off that waste. And the idea too is to take off the burden of Haags Bosch.”

It was meanwhile explained that the Haags Bosch site itself is being upgraded, with both a waste and hazardous waste cell being developed. The Minister explained that Cell C, for which construction started last year, is almost complete.

The cells are part of a strategic plan devised by the ministry to eliminate the stench emanating from the dumpsite, which affects residents in surrounding areas and commuters utilizing the Eccles to Mandela and Heroes highways. In total, the Committee of Supply would go on to approve a total of $41.9 Billion for the Local Gov’t Ministry.

Since assuming office in August 2020, Government has made significant investments to enhance awareness of sanitation practices and solid waste management countrywide. The approach is in keeping with the PPP/C administration’s commitment to promoting integrated sanitation management to safeguard human health and the environment.

Already, the Government has held a number of consultations to create a strategic plan to strengthen and develop the country’s solid waste management system. And President Dr. Irfaan Ali has assured that solid waste management at the community level will receive particular attention this year.

--- ---