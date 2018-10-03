STEM Guyana founder leading the list of 96 awardees

Recipients of this year’s National Awards will be conferred by President David Granger on Saturday, October 6 at the National Cultural Centre (NCC).

Forty-nine women from various fields will be conferred with insignias at this year’s awards.

According to a DPI release, leading the list of 96 awardees is Karen Abrams, founder of the Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics – STEM Guyana, a medical practitioner – Dr. Holly Patricia Alexander, a veteran educator – Donna Ann Chapman and Optometrist – Michelle Ming, all of whom will receive the Golden Arrow of Achievement.

Photographer Sandra Prince from the Ministry of the Presidency, Gender consultant at the Ministry of Social Protection, Hazel Halley-Burnett and Coordinator of Women Across Differences (WAD), Clonel Wendella Samuels-Boston will receive the Medal of Service.

President Granger has said that the conferral of national awards is recognised as a mechanism, provided under the Constitution of Guyana to give due national recognition to outstanding citizens, and he has committed to ensuring that these national honours are conferred regularly.

In 2015, 19 women from a total of 53 received national awards. The Order of Roraima (OR) was received by one person; three received the Cacique’s Crown of Honour (CCH); seven received the Golden Arrow of Achievement (AA); five received the Medal of Service (MS) and three received the Disciplined Service Medal (DSM).

In October 2016, a total of 32 women received awards; four received the CCH, 14, the AA, 12, the MS and two received the DSM. A total of 86 individuals were conferred with awards. Additionally, 12 groups were conferred with the MS insignia on the occasion of Guyana’s 46th Republic Anniversary in February 2016.

In 2017, 31 women were conferred with national awards with Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Madame Yonette Cummings-Edwards, leading the list at that time.

In the meantime, in preparation for the Investiture Service, rehearsals will be held on Wednesday, October 3 and Thursday, October 4 at 17: 00h, at the NCC.