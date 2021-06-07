“Stay out of trouble” – Judge tells brothers acquitted of murder

Two brothers of Rockview, Essequibo River have been acquitted of the February 9, 2016, murder of Naldinho De Costa Souza, the Brazilian dredge owner who was found dead with his throat slit.

Following a trial before Justice Navindra Singh on Monday, a 12-member jury returned not guilty verdicts in relation to both brothers. Accordingly, they were discharged and told “good luck and stay out of trouble” by Justice Singh who informed them that they were free to go.

The two brothers were formally charged with the crime last week after they were arraigned at the High Court in Essequibo. They had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on February 9, 2016, at Fish Creek, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), they murdered Souza. The brothers were represented by Attorney-at-law Lachmi Dindayal, while State Counsel Tiffini Lyken presented the case for the Prosecution.

According to reports, Souza, called ‘Vandam,’ of Boa Vista, Brazil, was found with his throat slit in his Fish Creek, Cuyuni River mining camp on the day in question. His corpse was found next to a sluice box, and a quantity of raw gold was missing. After Souza was killed, his killers fled the scene. Police later issued a wanted bulletin for the Williams brother who were apprehended in 2018.