State will pay $24M compensation for unlawful killing of Quindon Bacchus – Jagdeo

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has revealed that the State will be paying the $24 million compensation for the unlawful killing of Quindon Bacchus which occurred on June 10, 2022, at Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Bacchus, a 25-year-old father of one of Golden Grove, ECD, was gunned down by a team of police ranks.

The High Court in November 2024 ruled that the State pay to the estate of Bacchus the sum of $1 million for his funeral expenses, $22.5 million as damages for the breach of his right to life, and $500,000 in costs.

The State had intended to appeal but Jagdeo informed reporters during his press conference on Thursday that President Dr Irfaan Ali intervened to stop this process.

“The President was made aware of the ongoing efforts by the Attorney General’s Chambers and instructed that the appeal should not proceed. Instead, the compensation must be paid,” Jagdeo said.

The police had claimed that Bacchus was going to sell an undercover officer an unlicensed firearm and after he revealed himself as a police rank, Bacchus started to flee and, in the process, discharged several rounds at the police.

The police further claimed that they subsequently returned fire, fatally hitting him. However, investigations revealed that there was no authorised police operation in that area and no Police Commander was aware of such.

Further, examination of the firearm allegedly recovered at the scene revealed that the firearm the police claimed Bacchus used to shoot at them was inoperable and could not have been fired by the deceased. There is also no civilian witness who saw Bacchus fire at the police.

As a result of the incident and subsequent investigation by the police, several ranks were allegedly placed under close arrest one of those officers, Lance Corporal Kristoff DeNobrega, was charged with the offence of murder and has since been committed to stand trial in the High Court.

Two other Police men Lance Corporal Thurston Simon and Cadet Officer Dameion McLennon were charged with attempting to obstruct the course of justice. Lance Corporal Simon was also charged with the offence of conduct prejudicial to good order and discipline.

The circumstances which led to the death of Bacchus caused great public outcry, protests and the temporary lockdown of certain areas of the country.

The mother of Bacchus filed an action against the State for the unlawful killing of her son. This action was filed by Dexter Todd and Associates Law Firm. The State first defended the action, denying liability for the killing and claiming that Bacchus died during an authorised Police undercover operation.

However, by letter dated July 24, 2024, the Office of the Attorney General wrote the Attorneys for Bacchus mother, as well as the Judge, indicating that the State has accepted liability for the brutal shooting and requested that the court decide on the quantum of damages to be granted to the estate of the deceased.

The court invited submissions from both sides and subsequently made its decision. The Judge found that the brutal killing of Bacchus breached his right to life, as protected under the Constitution of Guyana.

The court indicated that it looked at recent matters of a similar nature and considered the settlement and judgment amounts in those matters before making its own decision in this case.

--- ---