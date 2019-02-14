State slapped with $50M lawsuit by man allegedly abused by police

A 49-year-old man has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the Government, through the Attorney General’s Chambers, after he was allegedly brutalised by officers at the Vigilance Police Station in December 2018.

In court documents released to the press by his attorneys, Premchand of Strathspey, East Coast Demerara (ECD) claimed that he was badly beaten, gun-butted and kicked by three police officers, resulting in him seeking medical attention.

On December 26, 2018, Premchand was arrested and taken to the Police Station after his wife filed a report of abusive behaviour against him.

At the time of his arrest, the father of one denied the allegations of verbal abuse made against him, the court documents outlined. However, the police officers allegedly began to beat him.

“One of the officers hit him in the head with his gun several times, as a result he fell to the ground; whilst on the ground they kicked him and stamped on his back until he lost consciousness,” the court documents noted.

The following morning, Premchand regained consciousness, found himself in the Police lockups at the said Vigilance Police Station and experienced unbearable pain, his lawyers are contending.

Shortly thereafter, one of the officers entered the cell and allegedly began slapping and cuffing the man in the face, demanding that he remain quite, as he was groaning in pain.

During the course of that day, Premchand was reportedly taken by Police Officers to a hospital at Nabaclis and then to Mahaicony Cottage Hospital at Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

By this time, Premchand was allegedly unable to walk and continued to experience tremendous pain in his head and about his body. He was then released from Police custody on bail on the December 29, 2018 but he needed further medical attention.

“As a result of the physical condition of the Claimant and the injuries observed on his head and about his body, the Claimant was rushed to the Woodlands Hospital, Georgetown, where he underwent a brain surgery to effect the removal of blood clots from his brain,” the court documents noted.

The man is claiming over $50 million in damages from the State for breach of his fundamental rights, false imprisonment, and assault.