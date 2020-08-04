State of Roraima in Brazil says looks forward to working with President Ali

Governor of The State of Roraima in Brazil, Antonio Denarium, has congratulated Dr Irfaan Ali on being elected President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

In a congratulatory message to President Ali on Monday, the Governor said: “This is a pivotal time for the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and your leadership will be paramount in realising the full potential of your Country and its people.

“The future will, undoubtedly, bring many challenges and change is inevitable but, I have no doubt that this will have a positive and energising effect on both our countries and, in particular, to your neighbour, the state of Roraima.

The Governor said that the State of Roraima is keen to build on the already good relationship that exists between Brazil and Guyana.

“May God bless you, your government, and the people of The Co-operative Republic of Guyana”.