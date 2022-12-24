State House attack: Presidential Guard promoted

The Presidential Guard who was stabbed five times by a Nigerian national during last week’s attack at State House has been promoted.

Officer Telon Perreira was this morning promoted to the rank of Corporal.

He received his new stripe from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr Irfaan Ali, from his hospital bed.

President Ali along with Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken, visited the injured rank at the hospital and promoted him.

The Head of State again praised the rank for his bravery and courage.

Corporal Perreira told the President he is eager to return to work.