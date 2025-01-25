State agencies hold meeting to review gas explosions

Officials from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), Guyana Fire Service (GFS) and the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) recently met to discuss the increase in gas bottle explosions in homes across Guyana which has left at least two persons dead.

The meeting, which was held on Friday in the Boardroom of the EPA at Sophia, Georgetown, focused on coordinating efforts aimed at reviewing the recent series of suspected cooking gas cylinder-related explosions across the country.

“Discussions focused on sharing findings and actions taken by the respective Agencies

with the aim of identifying key strategic actions and engagement of the various

stakeholders,” a statement from the EPA today detailed.

As immediate first steps, it was agreed that all agencies involved would continue their inspections and investigations of the various facilities and components in keeping with their respective mandates, and the agencies would share their respective reports, findings and recommendations.

Following the review of the respective inspections, investigations and recommendations, they will each prepare a report with an appropriate action plan, inclusive of safety measures for suppliers of the products, vendors and consumers.

A follow-up meeting has been planned for Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

Friday’s meeting came one day after Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo told this publication at his press conference on Thursday that the regulatory bodies of the State need to immediately look into these incidents.

In response to a question from this publication, the VP said “I think this should be a standard thing for the EPA and the others… The regulatory bodies have to look at this. The GEA and also the EPA should launch an investigation immediately to look into this.”

On Wednesday, 58-year-old Manu Sukhu succumbed to injuries he sustained in a gas cylinder explosion at his Foulis, East Coast Demerara, home on January 4. The incident has also claimed the life of his 55-year-old common-law partner, Basmattie Ganpat, who died on Sunday morning.

Since last year, there have been several similar explosions in various homes, not only causing critical injuries but also significant damages to the victims’ properties.

While the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) has disclosed it was probing recent incidents, Massy Gas Products has insisted that their cylinders undergo thorough testing, and that the explosion was not due to a defect in the cylinder, and the company has pointed to potential issues with fittings or regulators.

