Stars end season with victory, Tridents continue to whither

St Lucia Stars 136 for 4 (Warner 42, Hemraj 37, Irfan 2-22) beat Barbados Tridents 135 for 7 (Amla 35, McCoy 2-24) by six wickets

Even though the St Lucia Stars may have one of the slimmest chances of hope to advance to the next round, they ended their preliminary round and what could also be the end to their season, with a victory over the luckless Barbados Tridents.

Tridents had yet another disappointing show with the bat as they posted 135-7 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Stars reached 136-4 with 3.3 overs to spare to condemn the Bajan side to their fourth straight home defeat.

Kieron Pollard’s side has now completed all prelim matches winning three, losing six and claiming a point from a no result. They are tied with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for fourth with seven points but the Patriots are head by a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) and have two matches remaining in this round.