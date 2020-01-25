STARR opens security solutions store

With security challenges on the rise, STARR has taken the initiative to open a new technology division at Lot 57 Chalmers Place to focus on the expected rising security concerns by providing a variety of cutting edge technologies to guarantee safety.

Starr Security Solutions, an additional store of STARR Computer, was officially opened on Friday with the aim of making a wider variety of security solutions to customers available.

At the simple opening ceremony, Director of STARR, Mike Mohan, noted that the creation of the new store is one step closer to meeting the security needs of Guyanese, taking into account the massive inflow of job-seeking migrants since the country is now an oil-producing nation.

“Over the past few years, we’ve been thinking very seriously that security is becoming a very important component in the business and it was becoming more and more evident that it was necessary for us to try to break it away from the regular IT division and to create a unique location where we can focus more on that need for the Guyanese,” Mohan said.

The new store has a wide range of high-quality surveillance cameras and Network Video Recorders (NVRs), together with body scanners, security guard management tools, biometric devices, smart home appliances among many others.

STARR is also seeking to work along with exiting resellers and installers to enhance its customer installation across Guyana with artificial intelligence and a wider range of options.