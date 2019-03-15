Starr Computer to open ‘Kids Discovery Department’

Starr Computer will soon open a Kids Discovery Department which is expected to accelerate the use of modern classrooms in Guyana through the use of technology.

The new department will be situated in a section of Starr Computer’s Brickdam Office and is scheduled to be opened next month.

According to President of Starr Computer, Mike Mohan, the Department will be providing smart devices which children from as young as four years old would be able to use.

“On the left hand side of the store, you might have noticed an innovation centre, that is a new department we are going to be opening up, we are going to be launching it at the end of the month. We are going to be targeting education and the development of modern classrooms in Guyana” Mohan revealed.

This would be possible with the introduction of economy tablets, which will be sold at affordable prices.

By combining Lenovo with other laser technologies, Starr Computer has developed a new modern classroom solution.

As such, the company will also be offering a larger variety of Lenovo products which they have been offering for the past 14 years.

“The most important thing about Lenovo in Guyana is that they give us tremendous support so that we could give the customers best type of products that you want. Lenovo towards the end of 2018 is the largest manufacturers of computers, this company has been going places, they keep on innovating every year, they keep on changing and upgrading and they have gotten a much wider variety of choices” Mohan said.

Mike Thornburn, Caribbean Hybrid Representative of Lenovo said that the company is currently preparing, as Guyana is soon to benefit from the Oil and Gas sector, to produce high end work stations.

“We partner with Oil and Gas companies around the world currently and we produced really high end work stations that offer them the ability to scale and go out there and find more oil and gas specifically and so what we are doing with Starr Computers is working with them, to ensure that they are ready with parts in Guyana so that if anything goes wrong they can service them and to make sure that they stay up and running throughout that process,” Thornburn explained.