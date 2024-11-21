Starlink seeking licence to provide internet service in Guyana

Starlink is seeking a licence to provide internet service in Guyana, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has revealed.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by Starlink Services, LLC, an international telecommunications provider that is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American aerospace company SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk.

Speaking to reporters during his weekly press conference on Thursday, the Vice President explained that Starlink’s interest is “actively being considered” by the Government.

He explained that if the licence is approved, it means the company will have to pay taxes to the Government.

Currently, private individuals would import the Starlink equipment and provide internet services to sections of the local population, specifically in hinterland areas.

Jagdeo said this practice is unfair to other companies providing similar services, since those companies are subjected to paying taxes.

He explained that this was one of the topics discussed between President Dr Irfaan Ali and tech giant Elon Musk, founder of Space X, in July.

The Office of the President had issued a brief statement on that meeting, stating that “discussions focused on the advancement of Guyana’s economy, particularly in the areas of innovation and technology, and the opportunities that exist in the respective sectors.”

