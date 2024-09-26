Stakeholders push for Guyana to become LGBTQ-friendly tourism destination

On the basis that Guyana’s tourism sector can benefit significantly from the global LGBTQ+ community, stakeholders are advocating for legislative amendments to make ‘Destination Guyana” more accommodating to that section of the population.

This urgent advocacy was expressed during the World Tourism Day Event, which was held under the theme “Tourism and Peace: Embracing Peace through Diversity and Inclusion,” at the Guyana Marriott Hotel Georgetown – Kingston, Georgetown.

The campaign’s message is that all Guyanese should be treated with dignity and respect and that the country’s laws need to be reformed to reflect these positive Guyanese values.

President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana Inc. (THAG), Dee George, was one of the key voices in this event. According to George, the global tourism market for the LGBTQ+ community accounts for some $200 billion, and Guyana can capitalise on a fraction of this once homophobia is eradicated.

“The global LGBTQ+ market contributes over $200 billion annually to the tourism industry. The US travel market alone spends $65 billion annually. Assuming that Guyana can capture just one per cent of the global LGBTQ+ market, this would translate to an annual tourism revenue of $2 billion.”

Another fact that was highlighted by her is that Guyana is losing potential visitors and tourism revenue due to the country being surrounded by others who promote homophobia.

“Because of criminalising same-sex laws, it has cost us potential revenue and is sending a damaging signal. All Guyanese should be treated with dignity and respect, and our country’s laws need to reflect this. We must be mindful and sensitive to local customs and societal norms.”

On this point, she highlighted the consequences that Guyana can face in tourism if the LGBTQ+ community is not included in the tourism market.

“Globally, the LGBTQ+ tourism market accounts for approximately 7 to 10 per cent of the total travel industry. By alienating this market segment, Guyana is not benefiting from a potentially high-spending, high-frequency demographic.”

She added, “By eliminating discriminatory laws before they affect and reach the doors of friends and families, Guyana can send a very strong signal that our welcome mat is rolled out and stretched. Guyana has an opportunity to signal that we embrace and respect our LGBTQ+ family.”

Meanwhile, Senior Trip Planner of Wilderness Explorers, Amarylis Lewis acknowledged that the tourism agencies she is a part of are very inclusive of all genders and that Guyana should mimic this inclusivity mindset by calling for a new era of how people treat gay persons.

“It’s time for Guyana’s leaders, businesses, and people to join together under our shared values of respect and family. It’s time to put faces to the majority of Guyanese who oppose discrimination and believe in treating our gay neighbours with dignity. And it’s time for Guyana to finally send a signal to the rest of the world — that we are the inclusive and hospitable place that we know ourselves to be. That everyone is welcome to experience the wonders of Guyana and share in our many cultures.”

She added that once this law is removed, the LGBTQ+ community in tourism will significantly benefit from it.

“When this discriminatory law targeting LGBTQ+ people is removed, I have no doubt that Guyana will finally be able to tap into a growing tourism market of LGBTQ+ and allied people who are interested in eco-tourism and would consider Guyana as their next destination. Let’s show the world that our ‘welcome mat’ is truly out in Guyana — and move forward together by eliminating the vestiges of discrimination that for too long have held us back.”

Same-sex sexual activity is prohibited under the Criminal Law (Offences) Act 1893. The law was inherited from the British during the colonial period, in which English criminal law was imposed upon Guyana.

Guyana retained the provision upon independence and continues to criminalise same-sex sexual activity through the colonial-era 1893 statute today. There have been reports of discrimination and violence being committed against LGBTQ+ people in recent years, including murder, assault, harassment, and denial of basic rights and services.

THAG, along with its partners in tourism and social advocacy, has since launched a campaign aimed at highlighting the importance of creating a safe and inclusive environment for all visitors, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

