Stabroek Market will be closed on Wednesday to members of the public to facilitate vector control services.

This was revealed at the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) statutory meeting on Monday.

A notice has since been circulated to stall owners on behalf of the vector control department informing them that the entire Stabroek Market would be closed from midday.

Stabroek Market and its environs has been the subject of much public debate over the sanitary conditions there.