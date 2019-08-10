St. Lucia Stars to change owners for 2019 CPL season

CPL franchise team – St. Lucia Stars – is expected to have new owners for the 2019 Season of the Hero Caribbean Premiere League.

This is following the termination of the participation agreement between CPL Limited and Royal Sports Club, LLC, the entity that operated the St. Lucia Stars franchise.

According to a release from CPL Limited, the result of that termination will disallow the Royal Sports Club, LLC, from having a team competing in the upcoming CPL tournament, which begins on September 4, 2019.

However, with the St Lucia Stars ruled out of this year’s tournament, CPL Limited disclosed that it is currently in the process of establishing and operating a new franchise to be based in St. Lucia that will participate in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League.

This means, the St. Lucia-based team will have a new name. Additional information about the new franchise will be revealed in the coming weeks, CPL Limited says.