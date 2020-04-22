St Lucia reports 100 percent recovery of COVID-19 cases

Health authorities in St Lucia are reporting a 100 percent recovery of all COVID-19 cases, making the Island one of the first in the region to be free of the deadly virus.

As of April 22, 2020, Saint Lucia had a total of 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19. However, the country’s Ministry of Health has reported that to date, all of the positive cases of COVID-19 have recovered, with the remaining two cases who were in isolation receiving negative COVID-19 test results. They have since been discharged from hospital.

Among the 15 cases Saint Lucia recorded were individuals who fell within the category of high risk by virtue of some being elderly as well as living with chronic illness. They too recovered well with no complications or needed critical care.

As of April 21, 2020 the WHO reported a total of 2, 397, 217 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally with 162, 956 deaths. There are now 893, 119 confirmed cases in the region of the Americas.

The affected region includes Dominican Republic (4,964), Haiti (47), Barbados (75), Jamaica (196), Cuba (1087), Dominica (16), Grenada (13), Trinidad and Tobago (114), Guyana (67), Antigua and Barbuda (23), Bahamas (60), Saint Vincent and Grenadines (12), Guadeloupe (148), Martinique (163), Puerto Rico (1,252), US Virgin Islands (53), and Cayman Islands (61).