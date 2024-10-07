St Lucia Kings wins first CPL title

Aaron Jones was the star of a thrilling 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final, a nerveless display with the bat powered the Saint Lucia Kings to the title with a six wicket victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors with 11 balls remaining.

After winning the toss and electing to chase it looked as if the trophy was slipping out of reach from Faf du Plessis’ outfit, defending champions Warriors posted 138/8 off their 20 overs and in response Kings slipped to 67/4 at the end of the 14th over – still requiring 72 runs from 36 balls, the run rate and the pressure mounting.

Aaron Jones then opened his shoulders in brilliant fashion, slamming Moeen Ali for 27 runs off the 16th over with an array of strokes that cleared the boundary and gave the Kings a much needed shot in the arm. Jones never looked back and more huge sixes followed over the next few overs as the Warriors bowlers couldn’t contain him.

Dwayne Pretorious’ 17th over was hit for 20 runs and Romario Shepherd’s 18th for 18 to leave one run needed off 12 balls in a remarkable turnaround, the once vociferous home crowd in Providence stunned by Jones’ highwire assault.

Warriors captain Imran Tahir sent down a leg-side wide to provide the coup de grace, Jones finishing unbeaten on 48 off 31 balls and Roston Chase with 39 off 22 as Saint Lucia Kings claimed their first CPL title in memorable fashion.

In the moments after securing the trophy the two men were clearly overjoyed that they could be there at the end to get their side over the line for the inaugural CPL title.

“It means a lot” said Roston Chase, adding “I’ve been in two finals before and I made up my mind this morning…”

“We knew playing in the final is going to be a challenge” said Aaron Jones, “But we came out on top. I think of myself as a match-winner”.

It was a chastening evening for Moeen Ali who bowled the match turning 16th over, the English all-rounder had a splendid tournament with the ball, particularly with his economy rate and so it was with a grim irony that he should be the one to be clubbed for 27 runs off six balls as the match lurched away from the Warriors and towards the Kings.

Another CPL season comes to end with the Saint Lucia Kings well deserving victors, lifting the trophy for the very first time in what were memorable scenes at the Providence stadium.

