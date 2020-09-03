Patriots knocked out of CPL 2020 after washout in Tarouba

No Result St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 46 for 0 (Lynn 23*, Lewis 21*) v Jamaica Tallawahs

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots made a healthy start, but after 5.4 overs, the rain came down over Tarouba to stop their innings, and their CPL campaign, in its tracks, ESPNCricinfo reported.

With only three points – including one from the washed-out game today – from nine matches, the Patriots have no hope of making the semi-finals.

The Jamaica Tallawahs, meanwhile, remain in the fourth place on the table, with seven points from their eight matches.

According to ESPNCricinfo, before the rain, Evin Lewis had struck two boundaries in the first over – bowled by Fidel Edwards – to get the Patriots on their way. It was opening partner Chris Lynn, however, who had the bigger impact on the powerplay. He pulled Mujeeb Ur Rehman for four, then launched him for two successive leg-side sixes to finish the fifth over, before Lewis blasted Veerasammy Permaul down the ground for six in the following over.

Just as it had begun raining boundaries, however, the clouds unleashed, and no further play was possible. So steady was the rain, that the groundstaff were unable to remove the covers at any stage to attempt a resumption, ESPNCricinfo reported.