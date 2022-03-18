Sprinkling of “abeer”, rubbing of “abrack” symbolically erase social, economic distinctions – Pres Ali

In extending Phagwah greetings to all Guyanese especially the Hindu community, President Dr Irfaan Ali said the celebrations during the joyous Festival of Colours serve as a distraction from the various differences that divide the country.

The Hindu festival of Phagwah is also called Holi or the Festival of Colours, and celebrates the arrival of Spring. It also signifies the triumph of good over evil.

In Guyana, it is viewed as a unifying festival as it brings together people from all walks of life who participate in smearing abrack (coloured powder) and sprinkling abeer (coloured or stained water) on each other.

In fact, to kick off today’s celebrations, President Ali and First Lady Arya Ali hosted a Holi Dinner at State House, which was attended by Government Ministers and officials, members of the diplomatic corps and other special invitees, who were serenaded by cultural music, including chowtal singing as well as entertaining performances.

“Phagwah reaffirms our common humanity. The zestful sprinkling of “abeer” and the liberal smearing of “abrack” symbolically erase social and economic distinctions. No wonder Guyanese of all classes and ethnicities join in enthusiastically celebrating this joyous festival in a carnival of colours,” President Ali said in his message.

According to the Head of State, the religious significance of Phagwah recalls the eternal belief shared by peoples of all faiths – that good will eventually triumph over evil, that gloom and difficulties are but transitory and will eventually give way to resurgent hope and harmony, and that we must offer thanks and praise for nature’s bounty.

The President further noted that this year’s Phagwah is being celebrated at a time when the nation is upbeat, confident, and assured about its future.

“This year, we have much cause for celebration. Our country is on the path towards a return to normalcy. The evidence suggests that the local COVID-19 outbreak is waning, so much so that we have been able to relax social restrictions. However, we must continue to exercise good sense,” he stated.

Moreover, the Guyanese Leader posited that the country’s economy was becoming stronger as it rebounded from the two-year-long effects of the coronavirus pandemic. He added that businesses, both local and foreign, were also capitalising on the unfolding opportunities and, in the process, generating jobs and providing incomes for Guyanese citizens.

In addition, the President outlined that his “One Guyana” agenda was also gaining traction and bringing Guyanese people closer together. It is also promoting peace and unity, and creating conditions for benefits for the common good.

This “One Guyana” initiative is the brainchild of President Ali and is geared towards promoting greater inclusion at the legislative, political, and social levels in Guyana.

Meanwhile, further addressing a pressing issue in the country regarding the rising cost of living locally that has been exacerbated by global events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently, the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Guyanese Leader reassured citizens that his Government was committed to bringing relief to citizens with the $5 billion that was set aside in the 2022 Budget to offset the impact of increasing prices on the world market.

“Guyanese are a resilient people. Faced in the past with daunting and difficult circumstances, they have proven adept and resourceful in overcoming challenges. As such, I am supremely confident that with the interventions planned by my Government, we will surmount the problems associated with the global supply chain crisis and the effects of the war in Eastern Europe,” President Ali said.

Nevertheless, as the country celebrates the festival of Phagwah, the Head of State urges Guyanese to spare a thought for the people not only in Ukraine but in other parts of the world who are subject to the horrific effects of war. He further implored that they also commit to ensuring continued peace and greater harmony at home.