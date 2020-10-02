Sportsmax, Sunset+Vine lauded for stellar CPL execution

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) was broadcast around the world thanks to TV production company Sunset+Vine and SportsMax Productions who provided the state-of-the-art equipment that was used for the telecast.

With months of planning and many late changes, adjustments and restrictions to both crew and equipment logistics due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sunset + Vine and SportsMax teams executed and fulfilled their roles as broadcast, technical and production partners on the ground in Trinidad & Tobago. Over the four weeks of the tournament an uninterrupted high definition signal was sent to viewers around the world.

The Sunset + Vine team have a track record of amazing sports broadcasting and viewers around the globe were provided with the best possible experience. Despite the challenging nature of producing high class coverage during a pandemic, Sunset+Vine delivered a fantastic broadcast that was both innovative and engaging.

With a camera count of 26, supporting audio and video equipment, more than 300 equipment cases and over nine tons of equipment shipped to the island during a global pandemic getting all of this in place was a massive endeavour. The equipment used during the broadcast, as well as the logistics of getting it in place in Trinidad, was provided by SportsMax productions.

The broadcast also featured innovations to give the viewers the best possible experience, with this being even more important with the games played behind closed doors. SportsMax successfully integrated Zoom viewing parties in partnership with Digicel in an effort to add to the vibe and engagement of fans.

We would like to thank Sunset+Vine for their tireless endeavours which saw a world-class broadcast delivered around the globe in the most difficult of circumstances. We are also hugely grateful to SportsMax Productions who worked flat out to make sure all the equipment needed to put on a production of this standard was in place and working well,” said Pete Russell, Hero CPL’s CEO.

“The success of this year’s tournament would not have been possible without these two key partners.” (Sportsmax)