Sports journalist loses home in Kitty fire

Sports journalist Rawle Welch has lost his Willian Street, Kitty, Georgetown home after a late afternoon fire engulfed the building on Thursday.

Reports are that the blaze, which is so far of unknown origin, started just before 16:00h, and Welch was not at home at the time. However, his wife, who was inside the building, has suffered burn injuries and has been taken to a city hospital.

According to reports, the woman was burnt on her hand and forehead.

Welch told reporters at the scene that shortly after he left his wife and elder son home, he received a call about the fire but dismissed it since he had not left home for too long. It was went he got a call from a friend who lives nearby and his sister that he rushed back home.

The fire spread quickly and caught a second building, but by then ranks of the Guyana Fire Service were already on the scene, and that blaze was extinguished.

