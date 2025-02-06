Speeding truck crashes into car, utility pole, house at Lusignan; 2 injured

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating an accident which occurred at about 10:45hrs today (Thursday 06th February 2025), on Lusignan public road, East Coast Demerara, involving a motor lorry #GHH 5392 driven by Atash Singh, a 28-year-old resident from #71 Village in Corentyne Berbice and motor car #PYY 6812 owned and driven by Jameela Kelvin, a 31-year-old woman from Norton Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown.

Enquiries disclosed that the lorry driver was proceeding East along the northern carriageway on Lusignan public road at a fast rate and lost control of his vehicle.

The lorry collided with a GPL pole at the centre of the road and further collided with motor car #PYY 6812 which was proceeding west along the southern carriage of the road. As a result of that impact, the driver further collided with a house post on the side of Lusignan public road.

Ambulance Service was summoned and the Emergency Medical Technicians arrived and rendered assistance. Both drivers were placed into the Ambulance in a conscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit.

