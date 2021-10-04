Speeding motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle smash-up

A motorcyclist is now dead following an accident which occurred at around 15:20h on Sunday along the Number 51 Public Road, involving three motorcycles.

Dead is Devindra Kumar, 21, of Kilcoy Squatting Area, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Kumar was riding motorcycle CG7601 while a 24-year-old man also of Kilcoy was riding motorcycle CG9278.

The third motorcyclist has not yet been identified; he rode away from the scene after the crash.

Police said the three motorcycles were proceeding north along the western driving lane at a fast rate of speed, when Kumar, who riding in front, removed his hand from the handle and turned his head, looking backwards.

He then lost control and fell onto the road surface where he rolled a further 100ft.

The unknown motorcyclist, who was behind, ran over Kumar, and he lost control of his bike and fell onto the road surface.

Motorcycle CG9278 then collided into Kumar’s motorcycle, causing the rider to fall into a nearby trench.

Kumar was picked up by public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.