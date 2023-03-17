Speeding motorcyclist dies in Friendship accident

Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred this morning along the Friendship Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), that resulted in the death of 42-year-old man.

Dead is Daniel Marshall of Albouystown, Georgetown, who was operating motorcycle CK 8679, at the time of the accident.

Police said the biker was proceeding along the roadway at a fast rate of speed when he attempted to overtake a motorcar that was proceeding in the same direction.

In his attempts to overtake the car, he lost control of the bike and collided into a truck, that was traversing along the roadway.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the road surface, where he received injuries to his head and body.

He was picked up in an unconscious condition by the police and public-spirited citizens; an ambulance was summoned to the scene with a team of emergency medical technicians who pronounced the motorcyclist dead.

The lorry driver is in custody, assisting with the investigation.

