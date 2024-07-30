Speeding driver dies in Montrose accident

A 31-year-old man is now dead after he lost control of the motorcar he was driving and crashed into a heavy-duty machinery that was parked along the Montrose Public Road on the East Coast of Demerara.

Dead is Akeem Lewis of Buxton, East Coast Demerara, who was the driver of motorcar PAF 9125.

Reports are that this morning, Lewis was speeding along the roadway when he crashed into the back of a minibus and then skidded along the carriageway until he slammed into the parked heavy-duty machinery.

The man was pulled from the wreckage and rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries whilst receiving medical attention.

--- ---