Speeding cop injured after crashing into parked car

Robindra Persaud, a 22-year-old police constable attached to the Timehri Police Station was injured following an accident which occurred on Saturday evening along the Patentia Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

At around 22:45h, Persaud was driving motorcar PKK 1590 along the Patentia Public Road at a fast rate of speed.

Police said the cop subsequently lost control of the vehicle and collided with another motorcar, bearing registration number PZZ 999 which was parked on the eastern side of the roadway.

As a result of the collison, Persaud sustained injuries to his body and he was picked up in an unconscious state by public spirited citizens and taken to West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was treated and admitted as a patient.