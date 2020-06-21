Speeding cop dies after crashing into E/bo warehouse

A police officer died this afternoon after he lost control of his car and crashed into a parking lot on the Land of Plenty Public Road, Essequibo, Region Two (Pomeroon – Supenaam).

Dead is 25-year-old Lakhan Persaud of Colombia Village, Essequibo. The accident occurred sometime around 15:00h today.

Based on information received, Persaud was speeding along the Land of Plenty Public Road when he lost control and crashed into Massy Group Warehouse, damaging several parked vehicles.

When contacted, Regional Commander, Woman Superintendent Crystal Robinson, told this publication that ranks are currently on the ground investigating.