Special Forces ranks come out on top in GDF’s Fitness Competition

The 31 Special Forces Squadron has taken top honours in the third Force Quarterly Fitness Competition which concluded after two days of intense competition at Base Camp Stephenson, Timehri, on Friday.

The Squadron members gained 487 points to gain first place ahead of 15 other male teams, while the Ensigns A team placed second with 445 points and the Intelligence Corps amassed 427 points, securing third place.

A male team from the Guyana Police Force also participated in the competition.

The females of Base Camp Ayanganna were most outstanding in their performance against two other female teams drawn from the Guyana People’s Militia and Base Camp Stephenson.

Chief-of-Staff (ag) Brigadier Godfrey Bess in remarks during the closing ceremony praised the participants for an improvement in their performance but noted that while the performance of the participants showed marked improvement, there is still need for more cohesiveness among teams. He, however, lauded the improvement in shooting skills which was evident among ranks during the Falling Plate shoot.

CoS Bess also commended the soldiers and police for their continued show of resilience in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“ I am happy that we are able to continue to work and execute our duties efficiently,” he stated.

The Chief of Staff also used this opportunity to urge ranks to care their equipment, uniforms and military kit and reminded that all efforts will continue to ensure that the best quality of equipment is procured. Meanwhile, Brigadier Bess also referenced the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and urged ranks to ensure that they comply with the established protocols. He acknowledged that some ranks have been infected by the virus and reminded that vaccination offers a measure of protection. To this end, he noted that 90% of ranks throughout the Defence Force have received the first dose of a vaccine and encouraged ranks to ensure full vaccination.