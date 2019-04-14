Special Constabulary nabbed with 2.2kg ganja

A Special Constabulary is being processed for court after he was arrested on Saturday evening with 2.2kilograms of cannabis.

Based on information received, police ranks on a mobile patrol were on the Success Railway Embankment on the East Coast of Demerara when they observed the suspect acting in a suspicious manner.

As the ranks approached him, he reportedly stopped his motorcycle and dropped a bag. The bag was subsequently retrieved and a search was conducted on same.

It was then, three parcels of the illegal plan were unearthed.

The suspect was stationed on the East Coast of Demerara and resides in Sophia, Greater Georgetown. An investigation was launched into the discovery.