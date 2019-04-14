Special Constabulary nabbed with 2.2kg ganja

0

A Special Constabulary is being processed for court after he was arrested on Saturday evening with 2.2kilograms of cannabis.

Based on information received, police ranks on a mobile patrol were on the Success Railway Embankment on the East Coast of Demerara when they observed the suspect acting in a suspicious manner.

The ganja that was found in the bag

As the ranks approached him, he reportedly stopped his motorcycle and dropped a bag. The bag was subsequently retrieved and a search was conducted on same.

It was then, three parcels of the illegal plan were unearthed.

The suspect was stationed on the East Coast of Demerara and resides in Sophia, Greater Georgetown. An investigation was launched into the discovery.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.