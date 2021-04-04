Special Constable hospitalised after being hit by car; driver in custody

A female cop is hospitalised with injuries to her face after being struck by a motor car on Main Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice on Friday morning.

The accident occurred around 07:00h.

According to the police, a 21-year-old resident of Mayor and Town Council Housing Scheme in New Amsterdam was driving the car while Special Constable Maricella Bruce, 48, of Tuckber Park, New Amsterdam, was on a bicycle at the time of the accident.

Constable Bruce is stationed at the Central Police Station and attached to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) office.

It was reported that the motor car was processing east across Main Street, New Amsterdam when it collided with the cop who was proceeding south along the eastern side of the said road.

As a result of the collision, Bruce fell onto the road surface where she received injuries on her face, above her right eye. She was picked up by the said driver in a conscious condition and taken to New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where she was admitted as a patient. Her condition is regarded as stable.

The diver of the motor car is currently in custody and the vehicle lodged at the police station.

Investigations are still in progress.