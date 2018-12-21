Speakers identified for looming no-confidence motion

Speakers for today’s debate on the Opposition sponsored No-Confidence motion includes Opposition Leader Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, Gail Teixeira, Anil Nandlall, Irfaan Ali and Juan Edghill.

Meanwhile, the speakers on the Government’s side includes Joseph Harmon, Basil Williams, Khemraj Ramjattan, Moses Nagamootoo and Simona Broomes.

The debate of the motion is expected to kick off at around 14:00h.

Meanwhile, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) met Thursday December 20 with representatives of both Government and Opposition to address concerns which are circulating about the planned no-confidence debate.

According to a statement from the PSC, both sides have assured us that the democratic process and principles will be respected and that all efforts will be made to avoid disruption to the orderly and peaceful lives of Guyanese.

The PSC said that they along with the Diplomatic Community and other stakeholders will be keenly monitoring the developments of the day.

The Commission is urging “all politicians to display maturity, respect and courtesy in Parliament. Respectful behaviour will ensure peace, goodwill and a unified Guyana.”