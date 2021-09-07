Speaker of the National Assembly participates in the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament

Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir is participating in the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (5WCSP) in Vienna, Austria, from September 7-8, under the theme, “Parliamentary leadership for more effective multilateralism that delivers peace and sustainable development for the people and the planet.”

The Conference is hosted every five years by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Speaker Nadir played a critical role in the planning of the 5WCSP as he was selected by the Group of Latin American and the Caribbean (GRULAC) countries of the IPU to be one of its two representatives on the Preparatory Committee for the Conference.

The Conference will see debates on five motions and five panel discussions. Speaker Nadir is slated to make his contribution to the debate on the motion, “The global response to the COVID-19 pandemic challenges multilateralism’s ability to deliver for the people”, today September 7.

There will also be five panel discussions.

Nadir will make his intervention during the discussion on the third panel topic, “The post-pandemic recovery: Transforming the economy to combat climate change and promote sustainable development.”

The Conference will conclude with a declaration on the theme.

Speakers and delegations are also invited to attend IPU’s First Global Parliamentary Summit on Counter-Terrorism on September 09.

Speaker Nadir’s delegation is also comprised of Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Isaacs and Parliamentary Executive Officer Carlleta Charles.