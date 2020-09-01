Speaker Nadir promises to work with all sides to ensure 12th Parliament is successful

New Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, has promised to be impartial in the execution of his duties and to work with all sides to ensure that the 12th Parliament is the “most successful” ever.

Delivering brief remarks at this morning’s opening of the National Assembly, Nadir posited that as Guyana continues to transform into a more vibrant and stronger democracy within an oil economy, it is of utmost importance that the 12th Parliament be effective, successful and exemplary.

“As we embark on the commencement on the agenda for this Assembly, I’m enthused and dedicated to making this 12th parliament one that will positively impact on pertinent issues such as constitutional reform, legislative reform and the implementation of new logs that caters for our changing realities,” he said.

On this note, Nadir, who has been in political for some 40 years, said “I’m committed to working with all sides of the House to ensure that this 12th Parliament be inscribed in our history as being one of the most successful ever.”

“Having sat in this House for 23 years plus as a member both on the opposition and government sides, I understand the importance of this position. I promise to be impartial fair and just while upholding the laws, rules and procedures in the execution of my responsibility as speaker of this noble house. The veracity of this noble institution must and will be uphold at all times during my tenure.”

The new Speaker went on to congratulate all the first time Members of Parliament, telling them that the responsibilities that comes with membership of the National Assembly require dedication, unbiased dialogue, integrity and, most importantly, acting in best interest in the people of Guyana – without whom they would not be there.

“When an individual is nominated by a list of electors on Nominations Day, he or she is does so with the understanding that your constituents are entrusting you with their lives and their future and will rely on you to represent them by speaking on their behalf. I urge you to always be accessible to your constituents and to uphold your vows to the people of Guyana,” Nadir stated.

Meanwhile, he told those returning parliamentarians that they must continue their resolve to make betterment for all of Guyana.

Nadir noted that while their differences among the different sides in the National Assembly, they must all unite to ensure progress in Guyana.

He further noted that the 12th Parliament is being conduct within the times of the COVID-19 pandemic and as such, all Members to play their part in ensuring their safety and that for others including the parliament staff.

In fact, the Speaker said he will play his part in ensuring the safety and well-being of members and employees of the National Assembly.